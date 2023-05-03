Missy Elliott will be the first female hip-hop artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and in her first year of eligibility to boot. The Cleveland-based institution announced its 2023 inductees on Wednesday, singling out Elliott—who became eligible for induction 25 years after her first commercial recording—as "a true pathbreaker in a male-dominated genre," per ABC News. Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and the late George Michael will also be inducted after just one appearance on the general ballot. They're joined by Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners, who, like Elliott, were also voted in. Another six inductees were selected by a committee, per Variety.

"Hip-hop-soul diva" Chaka Khan, instrumentalist-producer Al Kooper, and Elton John's longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin will be honored in the "musical excellence" category, while DJ Kool Herc, "a founding father of hip-hop music," and the late Link Wray, creator of the power chord, will be honored in the "musical influence" category, per ABC and Variety. Additionally, the late Soul Train creator and host Don Cornelius will receive the annual Ahmet Ertegun Award, which goes to "nonperforming industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture," per CNN.

The acts represent "a very diverse body of work," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation President and CEO Joel Peresman says, per ABC. "Does a Willie Nelson fan know anything about Missy Elliott? Probably not, and vice versa," he added. "What we are always trying to show is that rock 'n' roll is a big tent and a lot of people belong." The induction ceremony is set for Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in New York City. The nominees who weren't chosen and therefore won't be attending: Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon, Joy Division/New Order, and Soundgarden. (Read more Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stories.)