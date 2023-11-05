There's a New Kardashian on the Block

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome son Rocky Thirteen Barker
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 5, 2023 6:34 AM CST
There's a New Kardashian to Keep Up With
Travis Barker, left, and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the West Hollywood Edition in West Hollywood, Calif.   (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

For those keeping up at home, there's a new Kardashian to add to the prolific family's headcount, though he is technically a Barker. As TMZ reports, Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen. It wasn't the easiest of pregnancies: Kardashian, 44, had to have emergency surgery to save the baby's life in September, and Barker, 47, had to rush home from his European tour with Blink-182. The family holiday card is starting to get a little crowded, notes People: In addition to Rocky, Kardashian is mom to Mason, Penelope, and Reign with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker is dad to Landon, Alabama, and Atiana with his ex, Shanna Moakler. (Read more Kourtney Kardashian stories.)

