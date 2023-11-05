Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden in Decisive States

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in five of the six swing states that figure to be critical to winning the 2024 presidential election, a new poll shows, with voters expressing concern or unhappiness over the president's age and job performance. At the same time, the New York Times reports, they're less bothered by Trump's bluster than in the past and trust him more to manage the economy. Biden's deficit among registered voters ranges from 3 to 10 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The president has a 2-point lead in Wisconsin in the potential matchup. All are states that Biden won in the 2020 election.

A majority of those included in the poll, conducted by the Times and Siena College, said they've been hurt by Biden's policies. Among the worrisome indicators for Biden is the nearly unprecedented support among Black voters for a Republican; 22% of voters polled in the six states overall prefer Trump. Overall, over every demographic and geographic category, 71% said Biden, 80, is too old to be president, including 54% of the president's supporters. The poll reports a sampling error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points overall and 4.4 to 4.8 percentage points for each state's results. It was conducted from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3.

The Times quotes disappointed voters who are switching this time. "I actually had high hopes for Biden," said Jahmerry Henry, 25, of Georgia. "You can't be worse than Trump. But then as the years go by, things happen with inflation, the war going on in Ukraine, recently Israel and I guess our borders are not secure at all." A Biden campaign spokesperson told Axios it's too early for concern; the Trump campaign did not immediately comment. "Gallup predicted an eight-point loss for President Obama only for him to win handedly a year later," said Kevin Munoz of Biden's staff. But CNN reports White House polls are just as bleak for Biden. (Read more Election 2024 stories.)