Woman Crashes Into What She Thought Was Jewish School: Cops

Police say a woman intentionally crashed her car into the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge in Indianapolis Friday night because she believed it was a Jewish school and she was angry about Israel's attacks on Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war. The organization, however, is no Jewish school: Rather, it's an antisemitic, anti-Israel extremist organization, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Police say after they responded to the scene around 11:30pm, Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, told them she'd been watching coverage of the war and "couldn't breathe anymore," ABC 7 reports. She allegedly told police she was offended by the "Hebrew Israelite" symbol on the building, which she referred to as the "Israel school," WTWO reports.