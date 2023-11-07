Woman Crashes Into What She Thought Was Jewish School: Cops

Police say a woman intentionally crashed her car into the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge in Indianapolis Friday night because she believed it was a Jewish school and she was angry about Israel's attacks on Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war. The organization, however, is no Jewish school: Rather, it's an antisemitic, anti-Israel extremist organization, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Police say after they responded to the scene around 11:30pm, Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, told them she'd been watching coverage of the war and "couldn't breathe anymore," ABC 7 reports. She allegedly told police she was offended by the "Hebrew Israelite" symbol on the building, which she referred to as the "Israel school," WTWO reports.
There were people, some of them children, in the building at the time, but no one was injured. Almaghtheh was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness; police say she admitted running into the building on purpose and referred to "her people back in Palestine." Per the ADL, the group that meets in the building is an "extreme and antisemitic" sect of the Black Hebrew Israelites; the Southern Poverty Law Center designates that organization as a hate group. The FBI has been informed of the incident and is investigating. (Read more Indianapolis stories.)