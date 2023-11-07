Donald Trump had a testy day in court on Monday, lashing out not only against New York Attorney General Letitia James but also state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron. "I'm sure the judge will rule against me, because he always rules against me," the former president said. The judge got testy, too, at times admonishing Trump and ordering his attorneys to rein him in. Given that this is a non-jury trial, why would Trump make a point to antagonize the judge? "There are only two explanations," Case Western Reserve University law professor Kevin McMunigal tells the BBC. "One is Trump just can't control himself. Or two: Maybe this is something he has thought out." Details and related coverage: