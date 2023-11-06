Trump Says Case Should Be 'Immediately Dismissed'

After almost four hours of delivering combative testimony in his civil fraud case in New York, Donald Trump spoke to reporters outside the courtroom, calling it a "sad day for America." "This is a case that should've never been brought and it's a case that should be immediately dismissed," he said, per the Guardian . During his testimony, he slammed Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling the AG a "political hack." After his testimony, she said Trump "rambled, he hurled insults, but we expected that," CNN reports. "But I will not be bullied, I will not be harassed, this case will go on," she said.

James called Trump's attacks "distractions," saying, "At the end of the day, the documentary evidence demonstrated that, in fact, he falsely inflated his assets to basically enrich himself and his family." During his testimony, Trump argued that his assets, including his "brand," were in fact worth billions of dollars more than the amounts was listed in financial statements, the Washington Post reports. "I became president because of my brand," he told state lawyer Kevin Wallace. "I sell books at levels that are incredible because of my brand."

The Hill reports that at one point, Wallace brought up Trump's 2020 election loss. When asked about 2021 financial statements, Trump said he was "so busy in the White House," with his priorities being "China, Russia and keeping our country safe." Wallace asked, "Just to clarify the record, you weren't president in 2021 were you?" "No, I wasn't," replied Trump, who left office on Jan. 20, 2021. There was no cross-examination for Trump. His sons and co-defendants Donald Jr. and Eric testified last week. Like Trump, they downplayed their role in preparing financial statements. Their sister Ivanka Trump is due to testify Wednesday. (Read more Trump New York fraud trial stories.)