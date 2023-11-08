House Censures Rashida Tlaib

Days after a resolution to censure her was blocked in the House of Representatives, the chamber on Tuesday voted to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib. The Republican-led resolution passed 234-188, with four Republicans voting against it and 22 Democrats voting for it, CNN reports. Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress, has come under fire repeatedly for her remarks on Israel, and the latest censure resolution was introduced after her use of the phrase "from the river to the sea" became a flashpoint in the controversy surrounding her. The Hill explains that while a censure alone is simply a public rebuke of the lawmaker, their committee assignments could also be stripped as an additional punishment.