DeSantis: 'I'm Sick of Republicans Losing'

Republican debate No. 3 is underway, with a smaller of field of candidates—five—though none of them named Donald Trump. In the first question of the night, Lester Holt of NBC News asked each candidate why they should be the nominee instead of Trump. Some highlights:

Ron DeSantis: The Florida governor brought up Trump's famous statement that Republicans would get tired of winning under his leadership. Pointing to the election results Tuesday night, DeSantis said, "I'm sick of Republicans losing." He cited his own landslide win in Florida last year, and again went after Trump for skipping the debate, per the New York Times.

Nikki Haley: She praised Trump's presidency but said, "I don't think he's the right president now," per the Washington Post. She faulted him for running up the nation's debt and accused him of becoming "weak in the knees" on Ukraine.