Politics / Republican debate DeSantis: 'I'm Sick of Republicans Losing' Florida governor goes after Trump in debate's first question By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Nov 8, 2023 7:35 PM CST Copied From left, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tim Scott at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) View 1 more image Republican debate No. 3 is underway, with a smaller of field of candidates—five—though none of them named Donald Trump. In the first question of the night, Lester Holt of NBC News asked each candidate why they should be the nominee instead of Trump. Some highlights: Ron DeSantis: The Florida governor brought up Trump's famous statement that Republicans would get tired of winning under his leadership. Pointing to the election results Tuesday night, DeSantis said, "I'm sick of Republicans losing." He cited his own landslide win in Florida last year, and again went after Trump for skipping the debate, per the New York Times. Nikki Haley: She praised Trump's presidency but said, "I don't think he's the right president now," per the Washington Post. She faulted him for running up the nation's debt and accused him of becoming "weak in the knees" on Ukraine. Vivek Ramaswamy: He also cited Tuesday night's GOP losses but chose to attack Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel instead of the former president. "We've become a party of losers," he said, per Politico. The Post notes that right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk suggested this week that Ramaswamy take over the position. Chris Christie: The former New Jersey governor suggested Trump would have to devote too much time to his legal fights over the next year to be an effective president. He also said inflation is "choking" Americans, per the Hill. Tim Scott: He struck a a more optimistic tone than his rivals, per the Times. The South Carolina senator said he could unite the country on matters including religion. (Read more Republican debate stories.) View 1 more image