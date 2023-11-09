At the last GOP debate, Nikki Haley got off one of the night's more memorable lines at the expense of Vivek Ramaswamy by saying, "Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber." On Wednesday night, Ramaswamy went after the former UN ambassador early, referring to her as "Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels" and saying he did not want to repeat the mistakes of the past made by the "neocon" establishment, per the New York Times . When Haley responded, she shot back, "They're 5-inch heels, and I don't wear them unless you can run in them," per the Hill . She added that the heels are not a fashion statement—"they're for ammunition."

Amid the audience chatter, Ramaswamy said, "We've got two of them onstage tonight," an apparent reference to rumors that Ron DeSantis wears lifts in his boots. Ramaswamy again went after Haley later in the debate, faulting her support of Ukraine in its fight against Russia. To which Haley responded, "(Vladimir) Putin and President Xi are salivating at the thought that someone like that could become president," per the Washington Post. But the testiest exchange of all came during a discussion of Chinese-owned TikTok.

Ramaswamy, noting that Haley had called him out in the last debate for joining the social media platform, told the audience that Haley's daughter was on the site and said she should focus on her own family. "Leave my daughter out of your voice," she told him. As he kept talking, she said, "You're just scum." Watch the moment here. (Read more Republican debate stories.)