How the 5 Candidates Would Handle Israel-Hamas

One issue the five GOP candidates on stage Wednesday night agree upon appears to be Israel, or more specifically the need to wipe out Hamas. All were asked how they would respond to the Israel-Hamas situation:

Ron DeSantis: He said Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu should "finish the job once and for all with these butchers, Hamas." The Florida governor also said he was "sick of hearing other people blame Israel for defending itself," and he called for students who criticize Israel or join protests on behalf of Palestinians to be deported, reports the Washington Post.

Nikki Haley: She, too, called for Israel to "finish" Hamas, per the Hill. "The last thing we need to do is to tell Israel what to do," said the former UN ambassador. "The only thing we should be doing is supporting them in eliminating Hamas." The US, she added, should give Israel "whatever they need, whenever they need it."