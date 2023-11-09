A year after the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith by lethal injection was called off after the execution team had trouble connecting an IV line, Alabama has set a date to execute him by a different method. Gov. Kay Ivey's office says the state plans to execute Smith with nitrogen gas on January 25 or 26, CNN reports. If the execution proceeds, Smith will be the first person in the US executed by nitrogen gas, a method cleared by the state's top court earlier this month. The method has also been authorized in Oklahoma and Mississippi, but neither state has used it, per the AP. Smith was one of two men sentenced to death for the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor's wife. The other man was executed in 2010.