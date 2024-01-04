Paul Mitchell's Only Son Dead at 53

Angus Mitchell, the only child of the late hairstylist Paul Mitchell and co-owner of John Paul Mitchell Systems, has died. A hairstylist in his own right, Mitchell shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday night showing him hanging out with friends and enjoying music at his home in Honolulu, TMZ reports. Around 6am Wednesday, police were called to the home on a report of a man who'd drowned in the pool. Mitchell was found dead at the scene, according to the outlet. He was 53.

Like his father, Mitchell trained in hairstyling. He inherited his father's stake in John Paul Mitchell Systems following Paul Mitchell's death in 1989. He worked in Hawaii before opening the Angus Mitchell Salon in Beverly Hills in 2010. He was also a model and spokesperson for MITCH, JPMS' men's line of grooming products. He was shown with his third wife, Mara, "just hours before news of his death," the New York Post reports based on social media posts. He also leaves behind an 8-year-old son from a previous marriage. (Read more celebrity death stories.)