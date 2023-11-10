Trump Ally Files Ethics Complaint Against Trump Judge

Elise Stefanik's letter echoes accusations of bias
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 10, 2023 4:20 PM CST
Stefanik Lodges Complaint Against Trump Judge
Judge Arthur Engoron presides over Donald Trump's fraud trial at the New York Supreme Court last month.   (Michael M Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

Donald Trump has urged supporters to fight for him as faces a civil fraud trial in New York. The result has included attacks in social media posts and on Fox News commentary against Judge Arthur Engoron and his family, the New York Times reports. On Friday, one of his most fervent congressional allies stepped it up a notch, filing a judicial ethics complaint against the judge. Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik wrote to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct that a "clear judicial bias" against the former president during the trial, per the Hill.

The complaint repeats the arguments of Trump and his lawyers. Stefanik called New York's lawsuit "disgraceful" on Friday, and her letter called the judge's courtroom behavior "bizarre" in her filing. It also criticizes Engoron's principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, saying she's donated to Democratic causes. Engoron "must recuse from this case," Sefanik's letter says, though the commission lacks the authority to order that, per NBC News. The commission's administrator said in a statement that issues before it remain confidential unless there's a finding that a judge committed misconduct. Stefanik represents a New York district but isn't a lawyer and has no connection to the Trump case. (One of Trump's attorneys also lit into the judge.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X