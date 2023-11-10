FBI Stops New York Mayor on Street, Takes His Phones

Eric Adams' 2021 campaign is under investigation
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 10, 2023 4:50 PM CST
FBI Takes Eric Adams' Phones
New York City Mayor Eric Adams addresses athletes before they make their way onto the Verrazano Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon on Sunday.   (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

After raiding New York City Mayor Eric Adams' home last week, the FBI has seized his electronic devices, apparently as part of a corruption investigation. Agents stopped Adams on the street, the New York Times reports, asked his security team to move away from him. The agents then climbed into Adams' SUV with him and, as approved in a court-ordered warrant, seized at least two cellphones and an iPad. That happened Monday night, per NBC News, and the devices have since been returned to Adams. The mayor confirmed the seizure on Friday.

"I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation and I will continue to do exactly that," Adams said, per WABC. "I have nothing to hide." Law enforcement officials are allowed to copy the data on electronic devices they've seized under a search warrant, per the Times. The investigation is into whether Adams' 2021 campaign conspired with the government of Turkey to collect illegal foreign donations. A lawyer for the campaign said Friday that Adams had handed over the devices to the agents after learning "an individual had recently acted improperly." Brad Johnson said "the mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing." (Read more Eric Adams stories.)

