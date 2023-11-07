Trump Attorney Rants After Judge Tells Her to Sit Down

It wasn't just Donald Trump ranting to reporters amid his day of testifying in the Trump Organization fraud trial: One of his attorneys did the same. During a break in Trump's testimony, lawyer Alina Habba spoke to journalists outside the courtroom and called the judge in the case "unhinged." During one heated courtroom exchange, the judge angrily told Habba to sit down , which she addressed in her comments to reporters, Mediaite reports:

She criticized the judge for having, in her view, already determined what he thinks about Trump and not wanting to actually hear Trump's side of the story. "This country is falling apart, and if we don't stop corruption in courtrooms where attorneys are gagged, where attorneys are not allowed to say what they need to say to protect their clients' interest, it doesn't matter what your politics are," she continued, per the Washington Examiner. "I don't care who you are. You have a right to hire a lawyer who can put objections on the record. You have a right to hire a lawyer who can stand up and say something when they see something wrong. But I was told to sit down today." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)