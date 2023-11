Jacob Chansley, the man often seen as the face of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and who is perhaps more famously known as "QAnon Shaman," promised after being released from prison and a halfway house that he would continue his quest for "truth." Apparently that journey involves the 35-year-old running for Congress in Arizona. The Arizona Republic reports he filed a candidate statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State's office Thursday, though he used the name Jacob Angeli-Chansley, which he has been known to go by. He indicated he'd run as a libertarian. The US Constitution does not prohibit convicted felons from holding federal office, Axios notes.