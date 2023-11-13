Man Shot in the Face by Fellow Bird Hunter Dies

The law enforcement division of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a man who was shot in the face while hunting waterfowl on Sunday. The Iowa DNR says Illinois resident Seth Egelhoff, 26, was shot by a fellow hunter in Bays Branch Wildlife Area, around 40 miles northwest of Des Moines. The agency says lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and Egelhoff was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter picked him up from the site in Guthrie County, KCCI reports.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be accidental. After an Iowa man was fatally shot while hunting coyotes with friends last month, hunting education coordinator Jamie Cook at the Iowa DNR said hunters should remember the "Ten Commandments of Firearm Safety," reports CBS News. "Some of the big ones are always treating every firearm as if it were loaded and then keeping your muzzle pointed in a safe direction would be the second one," he said. "And then making sure of what is in front of and beyond your target. That is a huge one." (Read more hunting stories.)