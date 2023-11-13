Stocks Hold Steady Ahead of Inflation Report

Several high-profile reports are coming this week that could shed more light on Wall Street's central questions, including what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates and how solid the economy can remain. On Tuesday will come the latest update on inflation, and earnings reports from the nation's biggest retailers will follow.

The profit reporting season for the summer is winding down, and the majority of companies have again topped analysts' expectations. Henry Schein became the latest to beat Wall Street's forecasts, the AP reports. The provider of health care products rose 5.4%. Tyson Foods' results also topped expectations for adjusted earnings, but its stock fell 2.8% after it warned of potentially challenging times ahead.

Later this week, Target, TJX, and Walmart will report their own results, and more attention may also be on what they say about upcoming trends than about the summer. The economy has remained strong, even though the Federal Reserve has hiked its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001 in hopes of stamping out high inflation. But worries remain about whether it can stay solid as the full effects of rate hikes make their way through the system.

That's why so much attention will be on Tuesday's inflation report. The hope is that inflation will continue to cool from its peak in the summer of 2022, when it topped 9%, and convince the Federal Reserve that no more hikes to rates are necessary. That in turn could speed up the timeline for potential cuts to interest rates, which can juice financial markets. Economists expect the report to show that consumers paid prices that were 3.3% higher in October than a year earlier, down from September's inflation rate of 3.7%. (Read more stock market stories.)