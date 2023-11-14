Paul Pelosi Testifies About Hammer Attack

Paul Pelosi recounted publicly for the first time Monday what happened the night he was attacked by a man in the San Francisco home he shares with former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, recalling how shocking it was to see a man standing at his bedroom door, then how the man whacked him in the head with a hammer, the AP reports. "It was a tremendous sense of shock to recognize that somebody had broken into the house and looking at him and looking at the hammer and the ties, I recognized that I was in serious danger, so I tried to stay as calm as possible," Pelosi told jurors as he testified in the trial of David DePape, who is shown on video carrying out the attack in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2022, just days before the midterm elections.

Defense attorney Jodi Linker told jurors last week that she won't dispute that DePape attacked Pelosi. Instead, she will argue that DePape believed "with every ounce of his being" that he was taking action to stop government corruption, the erosion of freedom in the United States, and the abuse of children by politicians and actors. Paul Pelosi's testimony came on the trial's second day. He said he has not discussed the attack with anyone and has encouraged his family not to as well "because it has been too traumatic." DePape showed little emotion during most of the testimony, only smiling and releasing a muted chuckle when a list of topics that appeared on his blog were read. They included Communism, corruption, COVID-19, Jewish people, "Gamergate," guns, immigrants, memes and wamon, a word used to describe a woman who does nothing but complain.

The Pelosis' home has an alarm system with motion detectors, but Pelosi said he never put it on when he was home alone because his movements would trigger it. He recalled being awakened by a man bursting into the bedroom door asking, "Where's Nancy?" He said that when he responded that his wife was in Washington, DePape said he would tie him up while they waited for her. "We had some conversation with him saying she was the leader of the pack, he had to take her out, and that he was going to wait for her," Paul Pelosi said. Pelosi's testimony mirrored the series of events that prosecutors previously laid out, ending with him, as he testified, waking up in a pool of his own blood as police were arriving on the scene.