A flight from Belgium out of New York City took a wild turn last week after a horse managed to get out of its enclosure in the cargo hold, forcing the plane to turn back to the US. Jalopnik reports that Air Atlanta Icelandic Flight 4592 took off Thursday from JFK Airport, headed for Liege, but at around 31,000 feet, the pilots radioed air traffic control with some unexpected news. "We are a cargo plane," one of the pilots says, as heard in a recording . "We have ... [a] horse on board the airplane, and the horse managed to escape its stall. ... We cannot get the horse back secured."

The pilot added, "We don't have a problem ... flying wise, but we need to return" to New York, noting that they'd require a veterinarian upon landing, because "we have a horse in difficulty." The Boeing 747 had to dump 20 tons of fuel off the coast of Massachusetts to safely land, which it did shortly after 6:30pm local time. Flight data shows that the plane finally took off again about three hours after its original takeoff time and safely landed in Belgium. It's not clear how the horse in this case escaped from its enclosure, or what its current status is. CNN Travel notes other wild critters that have broken free midair, including an otter and rat duo, a bear cub, and a cobra that snuck up a pilot's shirt. (Read more strange stuff stories.)