Jewish Man Dies After Confrontation at Competing Rallies for Israel, Palestinians

A 69-year-old Jewish man died Monday after falling and striking his head following a confrontation the previous day during competing pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. Paul Kessler's death was being investigated as a homicide and authorities haven't ruled out the possibility a hate crime occurred, said a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. No arrests had been made, the AP reports. Kessler was injured shortly before 3:30pm Sunday during competing demonstrations in Thousand Oaks, a city of about 125,000 northwest of Los Angeles. Police received reports that a battery had occurred and deputies sent to the scene found Kessler suffering from a head wound, the department said.