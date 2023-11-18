How Things Came Undone for a Famed Tennis Family

Everyone in the New Zealand tennis world knows David Lewis, writes Matthew Futterman for the New York Times . They also know "what happened to his family." Lewis was part of a trio of tennis-star brothers—himself a pro, another losing the 1983 Wimbledon men's singles final to John McEnroe. He and wife Rosalina had two daughters, Carolina and Jade. When the girls showed tennis promise of their own, the family in 2011 relocated to Hilton Head, South Carolina, where the girls, then 15 and 12, would be exposed to far more competition and opportunity. It worked: Carolina played Division I tennis at West Virginia and Kansas State; Jade was bound for the pro tour but got a full-ride to Louisiana State University. Then everything took a dark turn.

While at LSU in 2017, Jade started dating a football player who ended up beating her on multiple occasions. She eventually went public with the allegations. The school investigated, Drake Davis pleaded guilty to battery, and she's now part of a class-action suit against the school. She says the events also triggered feelings of shame that drove two Adderall ODs. Carolina died of overdose—in her case, fentanyl—in a Washington, DC, hotel room in 2019 at age 23. Futterman shares the specifics of what's known about her last night—the men she left a club with, the man she ended up with—and what isn't, including who sold her the fentanyl and whether she knew that's what she was taking. "Jade wasn't abused on a tennis court and Carolina didn't die on one," writes Futterman. But David Lewis is left asking how his "family's move to America and the pursuit of tennis excellence that inspired it" contributed to his daughters' fates. (Read the full story.)