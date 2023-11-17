Donald Trump and his legal team are doing whatever they can to stymie his civil fraud trial in New York, including trying to cut the trial short or get a mistrial declared . Those efforts have thus far failed, but on Thursday, the former president received some good news, at least in his eyes: The gag order barring him from disparaging court personnel in the case was temporarily paused. The AP reports that on Thursday, Judge David Friedman of New York state's intermediate appeals court issued the suspension, citing free speech concerns. "Considering the constitutional and statutory rights at issue, an interim stay is granted," Friedman said during an emergency hearing in the case.

The gag order had initially been put into place in early October by presiding Judge Arthur Engoron after Trump had posted a false remark online about Engoron's law clerk just two days into his trial. Trump has already been fined twice for violating the gag order, though he filed a lawsuit against Engoron this week that challenges it, claiming the order is an abuse of power. In the meantime, Friedman's move on Thursday opened the window for Trump to go on the attack against Engoron and his staff again, which he wasted no time in doing, per the BBC.

"Judge Arthur Engoron has just been overturned (stayed!) by the New York State Appellate Division (Appeals Court), for the 4th TIME (on the same case!)," Trump wrote on his reportedly floundering Truth Social soon after Friedman's decision. "His Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace." Trump also slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a "worldwide disgrace." The BBC notes that Trump has repeatedly claimed that Engoron's clerk, Allison Greenfield, has exhibited bias or otherwise acted inappropriately in the case. (Read more Trump New York fraud trial stories.)