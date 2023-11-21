Senate Panel Dispatches Marshals to Tech Companies

Several major tech companies declined to cooperate by accepting summonses for their chief executives to testify in Washington, so the Senate Judiciary Committee said it had to escalate. X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, and Discord CEO Jason Citron have now been subpoenaed, CNN reports. The committee enlisted US marshals to make the deliveries after the companies declined to accept the summonses on behalf of the CEOs, which it called a "remarkable departure from typical practice." The invitations are for a hearing Dec. 6 on content moderation and children's safety online.