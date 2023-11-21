Don't Make Anyone Pick You Up at the Airport

It's going to be a busy holiday travel week, which means lots of people are going to need a ride from the airport. In the Wall Street Journal, Nikki Waller writes that they should figure it out for themselves rather than call in a loved one. "The airport pickup, a sweet tradition we all remember from Die Hard 2, has become a heavy obligation in an era of travel and traffic stress," she writes. In an age when people can just as easily hail an Uber, a Lyft, or an old-school taxi, it's time we let this particular tradition die, Waller argues.