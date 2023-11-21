Travis Kelce Has a Lot to Say About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's extensive interview with the Wall Street Journal delves into more than just his relationship with Taylor Swift, of course. There's a lot about his past, his future, his philosophies on life, the fiber-optic galaxy embedded in the ceiling of his Rolls-Royce. But let's just get right into the most gossip-worthy part of the sit-down, in which Kelce rehashes the beginning of his much-dissected, obsessively-followed relationship with the pop star. After being blocked in his attempt to meet Swift after he watched one of her July concerts at Arrowhead Stadium, where he plays football with the Kansas City Chiefs, and then talking about it on the podcast he does with his brother, she unexpectedly got in touch.

"She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he says. "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid." Her young cousins, he adds, were among the Cupids, taking pictures in front of his locker when Swift was given the stadium's locker room to use as a dressing room for the concert. By the time their first date rolled around, he says he wasn't nervous: "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there." There's more, so much more, in the full interview. (Among the reveals is why his mom seemingly dissed Swift early on in their romance.)