Fans and detractors alike remain captivated by the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift coupling , which has included the singer recently catching an NFL game between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. Now, Kelce's mom is spilling on how it was to meet Swift and hang out with her while her son was on the field, and one of her responses in particular has riled up the Swifties. Donna Kelce was featured in an interview that aired Friday on Today , and she seemed reluctant to divulge too much info on her experience with the 33-year-old star. "It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," she said of Swift's relationship with her son (it's not yet clear if they're actually dating).

"It's just one of those things where ... obviously everybody saw me," Kelce continued. "I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life." Pressed to describe her first meeting with Swift, a tight-lipped Kelce said, "It was OK." She elaborated that she was just trying to protect her son, noting, "It's his personal life." She noted something similar to CNN on Friday, telling the outlet that "it doesn't matter who he picks. As long as he's happy, I don't care." She expanded on that to Today, noting, "I want to see that smile on his face, the brightness, the sparkle in his eyes," similar to what she sees with his married brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some Swift fans weren't happy with Kelce's initial "it was OK" response, per the Blast. "If you don't want to talk about it, then don't," one person sniffed in a since-deleted tweet. "She comes off as kind of rude and flippant." Kelce does reveal to People that, even though she hasn't always been a fan of Swift's music—she considers herself more of a Chaka Khan and Earth, Wind, and Fire devotee—she does now have a favorite song from the artist's collection: "Shake It Off." "Obviously, talent is talent," she says of Swift's musical skills. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)