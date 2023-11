US Navy Plane Overshoots Hawaii Runway, Goes Into Bay

A US Navy plane overshot a runway and went into a bay in Hawaii on Monday, and when the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department got to the scene, military officials told the emergency workers that all nine people aboard made it safely to shore with no injuries, spokesperson Shayne Enright said. Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded but that rescue operations were quickly called off, the AP reports. "It sounds like all parties involved were rescued," he said. The P-8A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said US Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information.

A photo taken by a witness showed the plane floating just offshore, a scene reminiscent of the 2009 "Miracle on the Hudson" when a commercial aircraft piloted by Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger made an emergency landing on the New York river. All 155 people aboard survived. The P-8A and the Airbus A320 that Sullenberger piloted are roughly the same size. It was cloudy and rainy during the afternoon around the time of the crash. Visibility was about 1 mile, said Thomas Vaughan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Honolulu. The plane belongs to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron Four stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state. Patrol squadrons were once based at Kaneohe Bay, but now they deploy to Hawaii on a rotational basis.

