Robbie Williams Fan Dies After Concert Fall

British singer Robbie Williams' Australian tour has begun with tragedy: A woman in her 70s fell to her death at a venue where he played in Sydney, reports the BBC . Robyn Hall fell down while climbing over six rows of seats as fans were exiting Allianz Stadium on November 16. "Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows," said a stadium spokesperson, per the Sydney Morning Herald . "She lost her footing and fell."

Doctors put Hall into an induced coma, and she died on Tuesday. Williams has not commented on the death, which comes on the heels of another concert fatality. A 23-year-old woman died at a Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month after collapsing in the heat, per the BBC. That particular death is under more scrutiny because concert-goers were reportedly forbidden from bringing in their own water on the sweltering day. (Read more Robbie Williams stories.)