60 Years After JFK Was Shot, 'a Race Against Time'

It's the day before Thanksgiving, and also the commemoration of another somber day in American history: the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. JFK was fatally shot in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, by Lee Harvey Oswald while riding in a motorcade with wife Jacqueline Kennedy, Texas Gov. John Connally, and Connally's wife. Questions from that fateful day remain, as do questionable theories that have popped up since. "As a society, we became addicted to conspiracy theories because of the Kennedy assassination," political scientist Larry Sabato tells Time, which takes a closer look at why that is. More on the anniversary:



In pictures: USA Today features photographs of a "shocked nation mourning" after Kennedy's murder, as well as images from the late president's funeral.

USA Today features photographs of a "shocked nation mourning" after Kennedy's murder, as well as images from the late president's funeral. What to watch: There's no shortage of specials to mark the 60th anniversary, and TV and film writer Hunter Ingram makes some recommendations to NPR. One pick: a documentary from the "One Day in America" series by National Geographic, which Ingram calls a "really fascinating" look at the events that day in Dallas.