Pricing for the average new car continues to rise, with the latest reports pegging the average new vehicle transaction price around $48,000. High interest rates are a further impediment for shoppers on a tight budget. While buying used is always an option, there are some great new cars out there that are still affordably priced, reports the AP. The automotive experts at Edmunds have selected five standout vehicles with starting prices less than $30,000. While there are less-expensive vehicles on the market, oftentimes spending a little more will get you a much more desirable vehicle over the long term. Edmunds took into account qualities such as comfort, fuel economy, driver assist features, and practicality. Without ado:

Best small car: Honda Civic. Available as a sedan or hatchback, the Honda Civic boasts roomy seating, high fuel economy, and a pleasing amount of standard features, even on the base LX trim level. The Civic EX sedan and Civic EX-L hatchback, both of which still fit under the $30,000 price cap, have a turbocharged engine that provides smooth power for city driving. Of the two versions, the Civic hatchback is the better buy for practicality. It offers 25 cubic feet of space behind its rear seats, which is about 10 more cubes than the sedan's trunk. Starting price: $25,045.