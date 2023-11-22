Hall Gets a Restraining Order Against Oates

If you're wondering whether Hall & Oates will be offering thanks for the other on Thanksgiving, it looks like the answer is ... definitely not. Philadelphia magazine reports Daryl Hall filed a complaint against music partner John Oates in Nashville Chancery Court on Nov. 16 along with a motion for a temporary restraining order. The documents are sealed so little more is known about the substance of the complaint (the magazine notes it is classified as a "contract/debt" matter), but the temporary restraining order was granted the following day and is set to begin Nov. 30.

TMZ reports the docket indicates the duo were in arbitration over some type of dispute. It explains and speculates: "Typically, musical groups have their own contracts, and it would seem Hall believes Oates violated that deal. As for what it could be ... possibly a dispute over division of royalties, or it could be over Oates singing their songs in solo acts." The two toured together as recently as 2022, but Deadline reports Hall suggested all wasn't rosy between the two on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast last year, saying, "You think John Oates is my partner? ... He's my business partner. He's not my creative partner." (Read more Hall & Oates stories.)