Tiffany Haddish: 'This Will Never Happen Again'

UPDATE
Nov 28, 2023 3:18 PM CST
Tiffany Haddish has vowed to "get help" after her second arrest on suspicion of DUI in two years. "This will never happen again," the comedian, who was arrested in Beverly Hills early Friday morning, tells Entertainment Tonight. "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries," she says. Police said Haddish, who performed at the Laugh Factory Thursday night, was arrested after they received a call about somebody asleep in a car that was blocking traffic. Haddish tells ET that her Tesla parked itself when she fell asleep but it was blocking part of Beverley Drive. People reports that Haddish joked about the incident during her Friday set at the Laugh Factory, saying she had "prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform."
Nov 24, 2023 4:25 PM CST
Tiffany Haddish has been charged with driving under the influence for the second time in less than two years. Police in Beverly Hills say the actor and comedian was arrested after they received a call around 5:45am Friday saying a person appeared to be slumped over the wheel of a car with the engine still running, the AP reports. TMZ reports that Haddish was stopped in the middle of Beverley Drive but she was not involved in an accident. "My understanding is she was parked in the lanes of traffic," Beverly Hills Police Lt. Chris Coulter tells the New York Post.
Haddish, an Emmy and Grammy winner, was arrested after a similar incident in Georgia early last year. TMZ reports that according to court records, she is scheduled to go on trial in that case on Dec. 4, a day after her 44th birthday. On Thursday night, she performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, which was hosting its 43rd annual free Thanksgiving dinner for the community. US Magazine reports that she went out to celebrate afterward and posted video on Instagram from a Yachtley Crew concert. (Read more Tiffany Haddish stories.)