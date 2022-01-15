Comedian Faces DUI Charge

(Newser) – Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia on Friday and charged with driving under the influence. The comedian and actress was released from jail hours later after putting up $1,666, TMZ reports. Haddish had been pulled over after Peachtree City police received a 911 call around 2:30am about a driver having fallen asleep at the wheel. Officers said they were looking for the vehicle when they spotted Haddish's, which matched the description, turn into a neighborhood, per People. Haddish was pulled over, arrested, and taken to the Fayette County Jail without incident, police said.

Haddish, 42, has been raised as a possibility for hosting this year's Academy Awards. "Oh, I'm available in April," Haddish said in an ET interview posted Friday. In that and another new interview, she discussed her struggles after a series of losses, including that of Bob Saget, a friend and mentor. "I'm just sad," Haddish told Extra. Her dog recently died, as well. "I've been crying a lot," she told ET, adding, "My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back." No information on a court date was released. (Read more Tiffany Haddish stories.)