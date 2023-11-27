Like a lot of political observers, Mileah Kromer doesn't think Democrats should be too worried about what Kromer calls "horse race polls" showing Donald Trump ahead of President Biden a year out from the election. But Kromer, who's director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, writes at Politico that Democrats should feel "a considerable sense of panicked urgency" over one particular aspect of the current polling data: Americans in both parties sound seriously worried about the economy and generally see Republicans as better able to improve things. With "prices of everyday goods and services stubbornly high, it might be enough to cost Biden his reelection," writes Kromer.

The pollster, however, writes that Biden could learn from former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, as well as current Democratic Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, all of whom saw success after providing tangible economic relief for their constituents (the piece provides details). Democrats, suggests Kromer, need to do a better job of talking about Biden initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act. Current polls suggest that social issues such as abortion matter, but not as much as the economy, writes Kromer. "This leaves Democrats with a good reason for hand-wringing over the polls but also time—and successful examples from the states—on how Biden can reshape public attitudes on the economy." Read the full essay. (Or check out other Election 2024 stories.)