Carjackers Find They Can't Carjack Porsche With Stick Shift

A group of would-be carjackers were forced to flee without the Porsche they were trying to carjack once they discovered it was a manual transmission and they didn't know how to drive stick. The car's owner was outside a business in Bethesda, Maryland, late Sunday when the group approached and demanded his keys, pistol-whipping him with a gun, Fox 5 DC reports. The man ran back into the business while the suspects tried to take off in his SUV. But after they saw the stick shift, they ended up escaping the scene in another vehicle. They are still being sought, and the man is recovering from his injuries.