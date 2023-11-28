Carjackers Find They Can't Carjack Porsche With Stick Shift

Suspects end up fleeing the scene in another vehicle
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 28, 2023 2:30 AM CST
Carjackers Find They Can't Carjack Porsche With Stick Shift
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / mtutuncu)

A group of would-be carjackers were forced to flee without the Porsche they were trying to carjack once they discovered it was a manual transmission and they didn't know how to drive stick. The car's owner was outside a business in Bethesda, Maryland, late Sunday when the group approached and demanded his keys, pistol-whipping him with a gun, Fox 5 DC reports. The man ran back into the business while the suspects tried to take off in his SUV. But after they saw the stick shift, they ended up escaping the scene in another vehicle. They are still being sought, and the man is recovering from his injuries.

The Washington Examiner notes a similar incident took place in nearby Arlington, Virginia, in September, as well as in Germantown, Maryland, in March. Just 18% of Americans can reportedly drive stick. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

