Cynthia Nixon Goes on Hunger Strike for 2 Days

Cynthia Nixon joined a hunger strike calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, though the actress only participated for two days. She joined a group of left-wing activists and lawmakers outside the White House Monday for what is planned to be a five-day strike, per the Hollywood Reporter . The hunger strike was scheduled to start as the temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas came to an end, but that pause has since been extended, the Guardian reports. Nixon said she would consume only water and a little lemon during her two days involved, but noted she couldn't participate past Tuesday due to work commitments. The rest of the group is continuing through Friday.

"As the mother of Jewish children, whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, I have been asked by my son to use any voice I have to affirm as loudly as possible that 'never again' means 'never again for everyone,'" the Sex and the City star said in a speech, per Fox News. "We are here hunger-striking just to sort of mirror to Biden the kind of deprivation that is happening in Gaza and how he has it within his power to make a cease-fire happen," she told reporters, per the Times of Israel. The New York Post notes that her short-lived participation led to some derision online, with one critic calling it "celebrity virtue-fasting." (Read more Cynthia Nixon stories.)