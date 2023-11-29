Matthew Perry's Famous Stepdad Breaks His Silence

Jennifer Aniston took the opportunity on Giving Tuesday to promote a foundation established earlier this month in Matthew Perry's honor—as did Keith Morrison, the actor's famous stepfather, breaking his silence following the death of Perry at age 54 last month. "This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different," the Dateline correspondent wrote on social media Monday alongside a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation. "And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful." Morrison has been married to Perry's mother since 1981, when Perry was 12, EW reports.

The foundation says it is meant to be "the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible." Perry often spoke about how important it was to him to help others who were struggling with addiction, and said he wanted that to be his legacy. His family also released a joint statement to People asking for fans to support the foundation. As for Aniston, per ET, she wrote, "For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation—which is working to help those suffering with addiction. He would have been grateful for the love." (Read more Matthew Perry stories.)