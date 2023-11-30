Thousands converged on New York City's Rockefeller Center on a frigid Wednesday night to get close to the annual Christmas tree lighting—among them, a throng of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in support of Gaza. WABC reports that at least 500 protesters rallied outside the News Corp. building at 47th Street and Sixth Avenue for about an hour, then tried to work their way north to the tree lighting site, where they were met by police patrols and barricades. That's when some scuffles broke out, leading to a "handful" of arrests. The lighting of the 12-ton, 80-foot Norway spruce itself, hosted by singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson, went off with no issues, per the AP.