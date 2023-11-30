As Leaders Praise Kissinger, Others Denounce 'War Criminal'

In death as in life, Henry Kissinger is a polarizing figure. After the former secretary of state died Wednesday at 100, world leaders and others, including Richard Nixon's daughters, issued statements praising his accomplishments, the AP reports. But he was strongly condemned on social media and in outlets including Rolling Stone, which gave its obituary the headline "Henry Kissinger, war criminal beloved by America's ruling class, finally dies." Some reactions:

George W. Bush. The former president said America has lost "one of the most dependable and distinctive voices" on foreign affairs. "I have long admired the man who fled the Nazis as a young boy from a Jewish family, then fought them in the United States Army," Bush said. "When he later became Secretary of State, his appointment as a former refugee said as much about his greatness as it did America's greatness."