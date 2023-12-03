Money / job search These 10 Companies Rank Best in Career Growth A new list gives insights into how major companies rank in important career objectives By Gina Carey, Newser Staff Posted Dec 3, 2023 9:30 AM CST Copied A new ranking by the American Opportunity Index ranks companies according to pay, hiring, promotion, parity, and culture. (Getty / mesh cube) Looking to make a career switch? A new ranking system by the American Opportunity Index provides valuable data for job-seekers on how major companies add up on metrics that affect career trajectory and pay. The list provides details on their practices around salaries, hiring, promotion and parity, along with how well their cultures retain employees. Here are the companies that made the top 10: Coca-Cola JM Smucker WW Grainger PNC Financial Services Group ServiceNow Meta Platforms Capital One Financial Bank of America Costco Wholesale Intuit Read the full ranking list here. (These cities are the best for starting out a career). Report an error