These 10 Companies Rank Best in Career Growth

A new list gives insights into how major companies rank in important career objectives
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 3, 2023 9:30 AM CST
The 10 Best Companies for Career Growth
A new ranking by the American Opportunity Index ranks companies according to pay, hiring, promotion, parity, and culture.   (Getty / mesh cube)

Looking to make a career switch? A new ranking system by the American Opportunity Index provides valuable data for job-seekers on how major companies add up on metrics that affect career trajectory and pay. The list provides details on their practices around salaries, hiring, promotion and parity, along with how well their cultures retain employees. Here are the companies that made the top 10:

  1. Coca-Cola
  2. JM Smucker
  3. WW Grainger
  4. PNC Financial Services Group
  5. ServiceNow
  6. Meta Platforms
  7. Capital One Financial
  8. Bank of America
  9. Costco Wholesale
  10. Intuit
Read the full ranking list here. (These cities are the best for starting out a career).

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X