This Is the Best City in America to Start a Career

Atlanta takes the top spot on WalletHub's list, while the Big Apple comes in last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 16, 2023 12:55 PM CDT
Not sure where to kick off that career you've dreamed about for years? Whether you're a new grad or kick-starting a second job path for yourself, some cities have better resources than others for making such moves. WalletHub looked at more than 180 of the nation's largest cities, analyzing two dozen-plus metrics in two main categories: professional opportunities (factors such as entry-level job availability, average starting salaries, unemployment rate, and friendliness toward entrepreneurs), and quality of life—everything from housing affordability, projected population growth, and "fun-friendliness," to commute times, the length of the average workweek, and median yearly income. Atlanta tops WalletHub's list, while New York City comes in dead last. Here, the top and bottom 10 cities:

Best Cities

  1. Atlanta
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Salt Lake City
  4. Columbia, South Carolina
  5. Tampa, Florida
  6. Charleston, South Carolina
  7. Miami (No. 1 in "Professional Opportunities" category)
  8. Austin, Texas
  9. Minneapolis
  10. Pittsburgh

Worst Cities
  1. Yonkers, New York
  2. Oxnard, California
  3. Moreno Valley, California
  4. Shreveport, Louisiana
  5. North Las Vegas
  6. Santa Clarita, California
  7. Detroit
  8. Newark, New Jersey
  9. Gulfport, Mississippi (last in "Professional Opportunities" category)
  10. New York
See how other cities fared here. (Looking to start a business? Check these cities out.)

