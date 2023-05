This Is the Best City in America to Start a Career

Not sure where to kick off that career you've dreamed about for years? Whether you're a new grad or kick-starting a second job path for yourself, some cities have better resources than others for making such moves. WalletHub looked at more than 180 of the nation's largest cities, analyzing two dozen-plus metrics in two main categories: professional opportunities (factors such as entry-level job availability, average starting salaries, unemployment rate, and friendliness toward entrepreneurs), and quality of life—everything from housing affordability, projected population growth, and "fun-friendliness," to commute times, the length of the average workweek, and median yearly income. Atlanta tops WalletHub's list, while New York City comes in dead last. Here, the top and bottom 10 cities:

Best Cities

Atlanta Orlando, Florida Salt Lake City Columbia, South Carolina Tampa, Florida Charleston, South Carolina Miami (No. 1 in "Professional Opportunities" category) Austin, Texas Minneapolis Pittsburgh

Yonkers, New York Oxnard, California Moreno Valley, California Shreveport, Louisiana North Las Vegas Santa Clarita, California Detroit Newark, New Jersey Gulfport, Mississippi (last in "Professional Opportunities" category) New York

