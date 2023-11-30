NFL Star Accused of Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

A star NFL linebacker faces felony charges in Dallas after police say he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, reports WFAA . Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills, who had not been taken into custody as of early Thursday afternoon. Police say they responded to a "major disturbance call" at the couple's home in Dallas about 11am Wednesday, per TMZ . Miller, 34, had left the scene by the time officers arrived, and his girlfriend was treated for what were described as minor injuries at the scene, according to the AP . She did not require hospitalization.

Officers were told that the couple was arguing before Miller allegedly assaulted the woman. The arrest warrant is for assaulting a pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony in Texas. Miller became an All-Pro linebacker with Denver before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He helped both teams win Super Bowls, earning MVP honors in Super Bowl 50 with Denver. He joined Buffalo in 2022 and has been slowly coming back from an ACL injury suffered last season. The Bills are on a bye week this week.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," said the Bills in a statement, per ESPN. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point." The league itself also weighed in with a short statement: "We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We will follow all legal developments. We have no further comment at this time." (Read more Von Miller stories.)