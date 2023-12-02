These Are the Best Albums of 2023

SZA's 'SOS' is a favorite in 'NYT' critics' year-end rankings
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 2, 2023 10:00 AM CST
NYT Picks Its Best Albums of the Year
SZA arrives at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

It's that time of year when the "best of" lists emerge, and Jon Pareles, the longtime chief pop-music critic for the New York Times, offers up his own for best albums of 2023. "It was a year when many of the best songs came from looking inward: at tricky relationships, at memories, at individual hopes and fears," he writes. At the top of Pareles' list: SOS by SZA, who he says "makes her insights sound as natural as if she'd just thought of them on the spot." Others that make his top 10:

  1. SOS, SZA
  2. Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G
  3. The Record, boygenius
  4. Seven Psalms, Paul Simon
  5. Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
  6. Multitudes, Feist
  7. Fuse, Everything but the Girl
  8. Quaranta, Danny Brown
  9. Rabbit Rabbit, Speedy Ortiz
  10. Love in Exile, Vijay Iyer, Arooj Aftab, and Shahzad Ismaily

See more recommended albums from other Times writers here. (Read more best of 2023 stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X