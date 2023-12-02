These Are the Best Albums of 2023

It's that time of year when the "best of" lists emerge, and Jon Pareles, the longtime chief pop-music critic for the New York Times, offers up his own for best albums of 2023. "It was a year when many of the best songs came from looking inward: at tricky relationships, at memories, at individual hopes and fears," he writes. At the top of Pareles' list: SOS by SZA, who he says "makes her insights sound as natural as if she'd just thought of them on the spot." Others that make his top 10:
- SOS, SZA
- Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G
- The Record, boygenius
- Seven Psalms, Paul Simon
- Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
- Multitudes, Feist
- Fuse, Everything but the Girl
- Quaranta, Danny Brown
- Rabbit Rabbit, Speedy Ortiz
- Love in Exile, Vijay Iyer, Arooj Aftab, and Shahzad Ismaily
