More than two dozen people were detained Thursday at a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside a Raytheon office in Arizona, including a local reporter who was covering the event. The Arizona Republic reports that KJZZ's Alisa Reznick was arrested by a deputy from the Pima County Sheriff's Department outside a University of Arizona satellite campus that houses the defense contractor, despite the fact that she sported clearly visible media credentials, carried reporting gear, and informed the arresting officer that she was a journalist. "I'm a reporter," Reznick can be heard telling the deputy in a video of the incident posted to YouTube , per the Tucson Sentinel , to which he replies: "You're under arrest."

"I'm going to my car, which is right there," she continues as the deputy holds onto her arm. "You've had plenty of time to go to your car," he replies, followed by Reznick's "I'm not even involved in this." As she's placed in handcuffs, a second deputy arrives and tells Reznick, "We [asked] you to leave, and you remained for several more minutes." Along with 25 other people, Reznick was cited for criminal trespassing; she was released several hours after her arrest, but her employer and others now want answers on why she was detained in the first place.

"We are continuing to seek clarity from the sheriff's department on the circumstances of this incident where a clearly identified journalist was in the course of reporting the news," Michel Marizco, senior editor of KJZZ's Fronteras Desk, tells the Republic. The ACLU of Arizona, meanwhile, calls Reznick's arrest "deeply concerning." Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says he stands by his officers. "If you find that our deputies did something that you think was inappropriate, unprofessional, illegal, please, I want to be the first to know about that," he tells Arizona Public Media, via KJZZ. Nanos also tells the Sentinel that he wasn't aware of his own department's written rules regarding giving journalists "reasonable access" at crime scenes. (Read more reporter stories.)