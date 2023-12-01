Dave Chappelle Shows Up in a Most Unexpected Place

Dave Chappelle had a couple of appearances in DC planned for this week, including an "Arts as Activism" event at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, the comedian's alma mater, as well as a show at Capital One Arena on Thursday. The Hill reports that the 50-year-old performer also made a pit stop on Capitol Hill, showing up Thursday to hobnob with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. First, Chappelle paid a visit to Democrat Rep. Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands, to which a Plaskett spokesperson noted, "Chapelle is interested in politics and his meeting with members delved into this interest along with a discussion of current events."

It was Chappelle's selfie with a pair of Republican congresswomen—Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna—however, that attracted the most attention. "Just three people who understand that there's only two genders," Boebert captioned the picture she took of the trio and posted on X. Chappelle has taken heat himself in the past for expressing similar takes during his comedy routines, especially regarding transgender individuals. A source tells TMZ, however, that Chappelle wasn't trying to be political during his Capitol visit and had been there to meet up with pals, not politicians. (Read more Dave Chappelle stories.)