Pittsburgh Goalie Joins an Exclusive Club

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry had an unusual stats line Thursday night: 39 saves on 41 shots—and one goal scored. Yes, Jarry became only the 14th goaltender in NHL history to score a goal as he launched a puck into Tampa Bay's empty net with about a minute to go, reports the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review . Watch it here . He's the first Pittsburgh goalie to score a goal, ever. The Penguins won the game 4-2 on the road.

"It's pretty neat, honestly," said Jarry after the game, per USA Today. "It was just kind of the perfect scenario," he explained. "It was coming in kind of slow and I was able to just get around it, and shoot as hard as I could." With the milestone, Jarry is now just 563 goals behind teammate Sidney Crosby. He may have a more realistic chance of catching Martin Brodeur, who has the NHL record for goalie goals, with three. (Read more NHL stories.)