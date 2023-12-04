Marvel Studios President Has Bad News for Iron Man Fans

It's not uncommon for a comic book character to return after having been apparently killed off, but anyone hoping that might happen to a certain beloved character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just had those hopes dashed. As part of an extensive Vanity Fair profile of Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, made clear that RDJ's iconic character would not be making some sort of miraculous return. Speaking of Iron Man's fate in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Feige says, "We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."