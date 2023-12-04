This Beyonce Song Is (Literally) a Lifesaver

The American Heart Association is out with two more songs that could quite literally save a life. Beyonce's "Virgo's Groove" and Taylor Swift's "You're Losing Me" both have between 100 and 120 beats per minute, which is the speed at which you need to perform chest compressions if you're attempting "hands-only" CPR on someone who has collapsed, CNN reports. Songs with the correct BPM range (which famously include "Stayin' Alive" ) are helpful to hum or sing to make sure you're sticking to the correct tempo for compressions. Interestingly, per the Messenger , "You're Losing Me" includes the line, "I can't find a pulse / My heart won't start anymore."

"Hands-Only CPR has just 2 steps: If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard & fast at 100-120 beats per minute," the AHA said in a post referencing the Beyonce song. In another post referencing Swift's song, the AHA wrote, "The lyrics might be heartbreaking but the beat could be heart-saving: @TaylorSwift13's 'You're Losing Me' (From the Vault) has the right tempo for Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult, collapse call 911, then push hard & fast in the center of the chest." The AHA maintains a playlist featuring songs with the correct tempo for hands-only CPR; other recent additions to that playlist include Bey's "Break My Soul" and Taylor's "Welcome to New York." (Here are 10 more to remember.)