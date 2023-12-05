Jamie Foxx: 'I Couldn't Actually Walk'

Jamie Foxx still isn't revealing the ailment that landed him in the hospital earlier this year, but he sounds sincerely grateful to have recovered from it. The 55-year-old actor made a surprise public appearance in Los Angeles Monday night—his first since the health scare—to accept an award for his role in The Burial at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements, per CNN . (Watch the moment here .) "I've been through something," he told the crowd, which gave him a standing ovation.

"I've been through some things," he continued. "You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk," Foxx said, pausing to collect himself. "I cherish every single minute now," he said, per People. "It's different. It's different." He added that he "wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when you almost ... when it's almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel—I didn't see the light." In a lighter moment, he added that it was "hot in that tunnel, so I didn't know where I was going." Foxx had addressed fans in August, though it was via an Instagram video. (Read more Jamie Foxx stories.)